Medowie FC juniors to represent Newcastle at annual Community State Cup tournament



MEDOWIE Football Club are celebrating a magic milestone in the Northern NSW Football Association.

A club record 25 junior Bumblebees players will represent Newcastle in various age groups at the upcoming annual Community State Cup tournament at Speers Point Park.

In a huge achievement for the Port Stephens-based club, the Medowie juniors will line up for both boys and girls Newcastle representative squads in the Under 12s, 13s, 14s and 16 years age groups.

The prestigious championship will be staged from July 15-19 and features the cream of junior community talent across the state.

Port Stephens soccer legend Matt Morris is one of two Medowie FC mentors to be appointed coach of Newcastle representative teams.

The club stalwart will prepare the Newcastle Under 16s boys squad while colleague Jaye Walker is in charge of the Under 13 Girls outfit.

A proud Morris told News of The Area that the Medowie club’s honour roll was “a testament of the outstanding talent coming through the Bumblebees junior system”.

“This is a tremendous feat by the club and a just reward for all those local youngsters that continue to hone their skills through sheer commitment and enthusiasm,” quipped Matt.

Medowie FC’s Newcastle junior representatives include: Under 12 Girls: Amariyah Wilson; Under 12 Boys: Toby Cox, Taylor Walker, Chace White, Byron Hunt, Jack Blue and Lachlan Wright; Under 13 Girls: Alexis Funnell, Ella Gillespie and Lillianah Skaines; Under 13 Boys: Cooper Deacon, Owen Kempf, Lincoln Prout, Tyler Lavender, Noah Davison and Jonah Dorn; Under 14 Boys: Caleb Pacevski, Koby Spencer and Cooper Brewster; Under 16 Boys: Eli Bass, Kayden Morris, Sebastian Redman, James Dolan, Samuel Poole and Ben Ringrose.

By Chris KARAS