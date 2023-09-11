Medowie FC Under 15 young guns stumble at final hurdle in Newcastle Football Interdistrict Grand Final

THEY have dominated their age division for the past three seasons and produced some stellar moments but the football warriors from the Medowie FC Under 15s don’t have the silverware to show for it.

It has proved to be a mixed period for the young Bumblebees – hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic, treacherous weather and a classic goal that would make the great Lionel Messi nod with approval.

What could have easily panned into a championship trifecta has instead left a talented crop of Medowie juniors hungry for trophy success.

Kotara South Tigers shattered Medowie’s championship dreams with a 1-0 victory in the recent Newcastle Football Under 15 Division One interdistrict Grand Final at King Park.

A late second half Tigers goal from a cracking volley kick into the top corner of the net proved the difference in an enthralling contest.

It was a case of so close but yet too far for the well drilled Bumblebees, who had earlier toppled Kotara South in a Grand Final qualifier.

The Hunter region’s “big wet” and COVID wreaked havoc with local sporting fixtures during the past two seasons after Medowie FC had established some impressive victories in their age group.

“Our team has been plagued by bad luck in recent seasons despite producing some consistent football,” Medowie coaching guru Matt Morris told News Of The Area.

“The boys chalked up some encouraging wins to lead the competition at various stages but had their premiership hopes dashed when several matches were abandoned,” he revealed.

“This year’s title race also went down to the wire and was won by the Tigers after a spectacular late goal,” Morris said.

“There wasn’t a struck match between the two clubs with Kotara South winning three of the five fixtures played in the 2023 competition and Medowie two” he added.

Stand out players for Medowie this season were talented midfielder and skipper Jackson Wolinski, left fullback Curtis Mowbray, central midfielder and the team’s top goal scorer Sebastian Redman.

The team’s lone female player Marley Douglass missed the Grand Final with a damaged ankle but turned in consistent displays at right back.

Other players to show their wares were goalkeeper Kayden Morris, utility fullback Cooper Morrison-Rumbel, utility winger Dylan Lloyd, utility Oliver Gill, fullback Eli Baas, centre back Dewald Karsten, striker James Dolan, midfielder Nicholas Salerno, centre midfielder Riley Burford, right back Sam Mackenzie and right winger Samuel Poole.

As a reward for their impressive performances the creative Wolinski, Bass, Redman and Dolan were blooded in the senior Zone League ranks during the season and showed a maturity that far belied their years.

