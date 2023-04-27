Medowie Place Plan endorsed by Council

PORT Stephens Council has unanimously adopted the Medowie Place Plan after community feedback.

Acting Mayor Giacomo Arnott said it’s a great outcome for the Medowie community.



“This plan reflects the values and priorities of residents and business and outlines actions to improve the liveability and wellbeing of the Medowie community,” Acting Mayor Arnott said.

“Medowie has grown so much over the last few years – its central location and proximity to Williamtown, Raymond Terrace and Newcastle is a huge drawcard for young families and retirees.

“We know Medowie will continue to change and we need to ensure the services and facilities are available to cater for the growing population,” he added.

Central Ward Councillor Chris Doohan said Place Plans start with the community.

“It’s terrific to see this plan come to fruition.

“I know the Medowie 7-day makeover was an inspirational event that brought the community together and has driven Council to listen and act on the aspirations of our people.

“I’m both delighted and proud,” Councillor Doohan said.

Central Ward Councillor Jason Wells said the community have driven the development of the Medowie Place Plan, following extensive engagement.

“When the draft place plan was put on public exhibition, it was great to see the range of feedback provided by the community,” Councillor Wells said.

“I was so pleased to meet with Council staff after the exhibition period and hear how the place plan had been modified to reflect the range of quality feedback put forward by members of the community,” he added.

As requested by the community, a key action of the plan will be to expand the town centre, by rezoning the land at 38 Ferodale Road to enable future residential and commercial development to accommodate play and recreation facilities for all ages.

The Medowie streetscapes will be upgraded with a focus to create a charming main street that prioritises pedestrians and new shared pathways to help connect the community to the town centre.

The Medowie Place Plan also includes actions that can be championed by our community.

“I know there’s already some Medowie community groups who are itching to get started on some of the community-led initiatives.

“In the last round of feedback, 32 people in Medowie were interested in joining a Medowie Town Team to support the implementation of the Plan,” Councillor Wells said.

The Town Teams Movement is run by a non-profit company helping local communities to connect, organise and act to regenerate the fabric of their neighbourhoods and to create better places.

Port Stephens Council is the first in NSW to promote the Town Teams approach and will work with the Medowie community to create vibrant places that support social wellbeing and enhance liveability.

The first Medowie Town Team events will be held Monday 15 May at 10:30am and 5:30pm, with both sessions including a presentation by Council and the Town Teams crew, hands-on activities, complimentary child minding facilities and lunch or dinner for participants.

To read the Medowie Place Plan or find out how to get involved in the Medowie Town Team, visit pscouncil.info/medowie-place-plan