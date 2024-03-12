Medowie students take on mountain challenge



STUDENTS from Medowie Christian School have taken on an immense challenge, pedalling up a 40 km trail network at Thredbo Mountains as part of the school’s Mountain Bike Camp.

Running for the last five years, the camp isn’t just about riding.

The nineteen students who attended this year’s camp were responsible for cooking and cleaning up, building strong bonds with their peers.

The four night camp gave students with varying abilities all kinds of options.

For the adventurous type, there was the ride up the mountain; for the less inclined, there were ski lifts.

No matter which rides the students chose it was all topped off with some more leisurely riding around the town of Jindabyne.

The camp, which stemmed from the success of a lunchtime activity, has grown to be an incredible draw card for the school with 25 percent of K-12 students involved.

Students are also involved in creating their own onsite mountain bike track on the school grounds.

“I don’t know too many schools that are creating the tracks for the students to ride on,” Principal Daniel Weeks told News Of The Area.

“The mountain bike students get great skills and development in the sport and build a great community contributing to design and constructing the on site mountain bike track.

“The older students get to work with younger ones and a number of the secondary school students compete in the sport outside the school environment.”

The onsite track is not only a hit with students enrolled at the school but has also attracted other schools riders to come and use the track at the school.

By Marian SAMPSON