Fingal Beach SLSC boat crew win gold



AFTER many years without one, the Fingal Beach Surf Life Saving Club (SLSC) now has a boat crew and have just won big at a Masters Championship Carnival.

At the recent Hunter Branch Surf Lifesaving Championships held at Stockton Beach, Fingal Beach won the Gold medal in the Masters Surfboat race event.

Fingal SLSC members Steve Howell, Peter Larkin and sweep Eddie Bergsma (OAM), along with Tea Gardens Hawks Nest SLSC members Jeromy Nolan and John Estens (competition rights transferred to Fingal Beach) won Gold in their surfboat race event on Saturday 24 February, 2024.

“We’re very proud of these guys, and the same crew will be representing Fingal Beach SLSC at the next Hunter Central Coast Surf Lifesaving ‘Stevens Group’ round 4 Surf Boat Series to be held at Swansea Belmont this weekend,” said Michelle Edwards, Merchandise and Fundraising Coordinator for Fingal Beach Surf Life Saving Club.

“Good luck and go Fingal SLSC!”

By Simon EKINS