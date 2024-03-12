Tomaree Tri Club host successful women’s triathlon event



THE women’s Finish Lines Not Finish Times event last week at Soldiers Point saw around 50 participants complete the races on offer.

The event was free and fully supported by the Tomaree Tri Club and Triathlon NSW.

“What a successful day,” Club President Terry Withers said, “congratulations to all who took part and volunteered during this wonderful local achievement.”

Proceedings began at 6:30am, starting with the swim phase, followed by the bicycle phase, and ending with the running phase.

First across the line was Hayley Lyall, closely followed by Min-Ting Chang and Emma Cram.

Not everyone had to take part in all the phases and all participants were awarded a finishers medal.

Bannisters Resort Port Stephens also sponsored the event and provided participants and supporters with a post-race catered breakfast in the Cheeky Dog bar, whilst Evado Studios of Nelson Bay provided race day giveaways.

For information about the club and upcoming events go to www.tomareetriclub.org.au

By Simon EKINS