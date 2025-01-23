Meet Port Stephens Councillor Peter Francis





THIS week’s Port Stephens Councillor profile is of Peter Francis.

Who are you and where do you come from?



I came to Port Stephens in 2000 and met my current wife, Glenys, who I married in 2001.

Glenys was, at the time, a PS Councillor and Deputy Mayor.

I had previously lived in Western Sydney.

My background is management, marketing and electronics engineering.

Was there a particular impetus for your involvement in local government?

It was to see that all sections of our community were being considered in decision making.

I felt at the time that this was not occurring.

The choice is a natural extension of my community involvement that began in school, and has continued throughout my 77 years, with involvement in P&C, community committees, trade and professional organisations and trade unions.

I am currently involved with the Men’s Shed, Senior Citizens, and Lions Clubs International as well as my council community committees.

What do you believe is the key to an effective local council?

An effective Local Council is one that relates to its community through consultation with all sectors – drawing on their combined wisdom and experience.

When councillors begin to believe that they are the smartest people in their community, then it is time for them to get out and bring others in smarter than themselves.

What unique qualities and/or perspective do you bring to Port Stephens Council?

I bring a background of experience in corporate and public life in Australia.

I have an open mind and am prepared to work with our community.

I want to hear the needs of the community and support them with progressing them.

Do you feel there have been any particular demographics of the Port Stephens community that have been under-represented, or issues that have gone unaddressed, to which you would like to draw attention?

Our Indigenous community has not been drawn further into our community and this is evidenced by the fact that not one of our councilors is from an Indigenous background.

We do have residents who are from non-English speaking backgrounds but I don’t believe our Council represents them either.

What feeds your soul, or fuels your passion?

Humanity.

Is there anything you would like the wider community to better understand about their Council?

We need to better inform our community on how to access information on council activities.

Our current communications unit is working very hard to involve our citizens in council activities and programs so that we all have ownership of what council does for the community.

It is important that the community knows how to view the activities and to be comfortable being involved in them.

By Lindsay HALL