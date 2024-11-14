Meet Your Council: Leah Andersond



This week, News of the Area speaks to newly-elected Mayor of Port Stephens Council, Leah Anderson.

Who are you and where do you come from? I’m Leah Anderson, the first popularly elected female Mayor of Port Stephens.

I’m a mum of two kids aged 21 and seventeen. I spent most of my life growing up in South West Sydney (Camden) before moving to Port Stephens almost 20 years ago.



My family and I love living here – it’s a beautiful part of the world.

I have a 35-year finance background, 25 years with Westpac Bank, and ten years running my own mortgage broking and financial planning business.

I’ve always been a very active community member, being a proud Rotarian for fifteen years and receiving the honour of a Paul Harris Fellow in 2023.

I’m a passionate community leader.

I founded and was President of Port Stephens Women in Business and served as Chair for many years, earning life membership.

I’m a dedicated koala carer, and I’ve also held leadership roles on the boards of Business Port Stephens, Destination Port Stephens, and Port Stephens Koala Hospital.

I’m proud to have been recognised for my contributions to our community in 2018, when I was named Port Stephens Woman of the Year and nominated for a Port Stephens Medal.

Was there a particular impetus for your involvement in local government?

My interest in Local Government evolved when I was President of the Business Chamber and on the Board of Destination Port Stephens.

Through interactions with the Council, I became frustrated with what I felt was a lack of transparency and engagement.

I entered politics to play an active part in improving community satisfaction and engagement and be the driver of the change I wanted to see.

I’m passionate about the role of local government in promoting grass-roots democracy, being the closest level of government to the community.

By providing opportunities for the community to participate in decision-making, we empower them and foster a sense of ownership.

This collaborative approach leads to better outcomes that genuinely reflect the needs and aspirations of those involved.

What do you believe is the key to an effective Local Council?

I truly believe that when councillors work together, actively listen to and engage with our community, we’re doing the right thing and will be an effective council.

I’m excited to work alongside my fellow ten councillors, some of whom are just beginning their official duties.

They’re ready to hit the ground running and deliver on their priorities.

Having spent the last three years on Council, I know how challenging the role can be, but I also know how rewarding it can be.

I know that every one of our councillors wants to see the best possible outcomes for the community of Port Stephens.

Once things settle down and we can focus on everyone’s passions, it’ll be much easier to start working together for positive change, setting our Council’s strategic direction, and ensuring the delivery of the Community Strategic Plan.

What unique qualities and/or perspective do you bring to Port Stephens Council?

Firstly, my 35 years of finance experience gives me a strong oversight of the Council’s financial position.

My love for our Port Stephens community ensures community engagement and involvement are at the forefront of everything we do.

For the zodiacally inclined, as a Libra, I embody the sign’s traits of balance and diplomacy.

I carefully consider all sides of an issue before making a decision.

Do you feel there have been any particular demographics or issues under-represented? For the last three years, I’ve dedicated myself to serving East Ward as a Councillor, attending 100 percent of the meetings for the entire term.

I made myself available for as many community meetings as I could and worked hard to represent every community in East Ward.

Elected Deputy Mayor in 2023, I dedicated myself to serving the broader needs of the Port Stephens LGA.

By increasing my availability across all three Wards, I strive to ensure every community member feels heard and represented.

During my campaign, I spoke with hundreds of people across Port Stephens, and I have no doubt that financial sustainability, roads, housing, the environment, and support for those less fortunate are key focus areas for residents and businesses.

Recognising these shared challenges and the distinct needs of each Ward, I’ll empower Ward Councillors to be active advocates for their communities.

As Mayor, I’ll support their efforts to listen, care, and deliver on the promises we made to our community.

What feeds your soul, or fuels your passion?

My family, my friends, and my community.

Is there anything you would like the wider community to better understand about their Council?

Before joining Council, I, like many others, may have had certain perceptions of those who worked in Local Government.

Since gaining an insider’s perspective, I’m truly impressed by the hard work and dedication of Port Stephens Council’s General Manager, Tim Crosdale, and all employees.

They consistently go above and beyond to deliver valuable services to our community, often with limited resources. I’m proud to be part of an organisation that is so committed to the wellbeing of our community.

By Lindsay HALL