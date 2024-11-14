Positive Behaviour for Learning program rewards another round of students



EACH week more students are rewarded for their positive impact in society and at school through the Raymond Terrace Community Positive Behaviour for Learning (PBL) program.

Grahamstown Public School is an enthusiastic member of the program.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“During our PBL journey in 2024, we have revamped our processes ensuring all students are reaching high expectations in our PBL values of respect, personal best and safety in all settings,” said Megan and Katrina, the PBL coordinators for Grahamstown Public School.

“We have celebrated student success throughout uniform days, movie sessions, crazy hair and sock days and fundraising events.

“Last week, our stage 3 students successfully organised and ran a colour run which raised money for the school.

“We are always on the lookout for students who are doing their best and love to get together and celebrate our wonderful kids with reward activities.”

Recent award winners include:

– Irrawang Public School’s Dixie shows respect to everyone, everywhere she goes. She was nominated for her delightful manners and being helpful at the shops.

– While on school camp Jackson from Raymond Terrace Public School went out of his way to leave venues in a better state than he found them. He picked up rubbish that the public had left behind and encouraged others to help him, showing excellent leadership.

– Grahamstown Public School’s Kyson is an amazing junior leader and role model who always strives to do his best. During an Olympic sporting event, Kyson cheered on his peers and encouraged them to try their best.

– Amber represents Irrawang High School as a school based trainee with Hunter New England Health and also recently represented the school on the annual CAPA tour, where she was outstanding as a leader and support for her younger peers on a nine day trip.

– Xzavier from Hunter River High School has been nominated for consistently participating in the Student Representative Council (SRC). He has been recognised for dedication to planning and contributing to fundraising events, and outstanding leadership within the SRC.

– Salt Ash Public School’s Tylor is a helpful student who always offers support to younger students and assists teachers when needed.

– Medowie Public School’s Maybelle is an empathetic and caring student. She has supported a younger student to settle into the school setting, greeting them at the start of the school day and being a buddy one day a week at lunch and recess time. During break times she has been an exemplary role model, demonstrating school expectations.

– Seaham Public School student Jaiden received his award for taking on the role of bus monitor on the East Seaham bus and supporting other students. He observes and reports any issues, ensuring the safety of all.

– Karuah Public School’s Jharel is nominated for finding some money in the playground that two kindergarten students had lost. Jharel spent his whole break time trying to locate the kindergarten students and reunite them with their lost money.