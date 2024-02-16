Mid North Coast Waterfowl Club take flight



POULTRY clubs across the country traditionally have a strong membership base and now a group of local poultry enthusiasts consider that interest in waterfowl has grown so significantly that they warrant a separate organisation, launching the Mid North Coast Waterfowl Club.

Covering a sprawling stretch of the region from Taree to Coffs Harbour and already boasting around 30 members, passionate waterfowl enthusiast Ruben Wallis is hopeful that the newly formed club will bring together individuals with a shared love for waterfowl, primarily ducks and geese.



“Waterfowl are anything with webbed feet, ducks and geese, and we are eager to connect with people who share our interest in these magnificent birds,” Ruben Wallis told News Of The Area.

“We are also confident that our members, some from as far as Taree, will be entering their waterfowl in this year’s Macksville Show on 12 and 13 April 2024.”

To cater for fellow enthusiasts, the Mid North Coast Waterfowl Club is hosting a Waterfowl Information Day, to take place in the dining hall of the Macksville Showgrounds on Sunday 25 February from 1:00 pm.

This event promises to be a hub of knowledge and camaraderie for waterfowl enthusiasts at all levels of experience.

The information day will provide opportunities to connect with like-minded individuals who share a passion for these types of birds.

As the club takes flight, it invites individuals from all walks of life who have an interest in waterfowl to join its ranks.

To find out more you can contact Ruben Wallis on 0410 558 443.

By Mick BIRTLES