MidCoast Council announces changes to Stroud landfill operations

LANDFILL operations are set to change significantly, in accordance with a State Government environmental policy.

MidCoast Council has announced that the Stroud Waste Management Centre has just received $168,457 as part of the NSW Government’s ‘Landfill Consolidation and Environmental Improvements’ grant.



The intention behind the grant is, according to Council, “to make environmental improvements to landfills, reduce environmental risks, and contribute to the long-term protection of the environment.”

What this means in day-to-day terms is that the Stroud Waste Management facility will be upgraded, and the landfill will close permanently.

“From 1 July we will no longer be operating as a landfill, so cannot accept trucks and large vehicles bringing mixed general waste, which will have an impact on our commercial and business customers who will have to take this type of waste to our Taree or Gloucester landfill facility,” Council’s Manager of Waste Services, David Rees, told NOTA.

MidCoast Council wishes to advise that this change “will not impact domestic waste customers, with households still able to take excess recycling and problem waste to the facility”.

All domestic waste brought to the Stroud Waste Management Centre will either be recycled and sorted for transport to other facilities, or taken to the recently expanded landfill at Taree.

EPA-approved problem waste like paint, batteries, electronic waste, and scrap metal can still be dropped off for free.

“We will still be able to accept trucks and larger vehicles wanting to dispose of recyclable materials like clean bricks/concrete, metal and green waste,” Mr Rees added.

One waste type definitely no longer acceptable at the Stroud facility will be asbestos, which will need to be taken to either Gloucester or Taree Waste Management Centres, both of which require an application to be made in advance, with at least 24-hour notice for disposal.

The asbestos waste application can be found on Council’s website, and other further information is available at https://www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/Services/Waste-and-recycling.

By Thomas O’KEEFE