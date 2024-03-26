MidCoast Council completes reconstruction on 750m of Viney Creek Rd East



THE RECONSTRUCTION of a section of Viney Creek Road East, the only other way out of Tea Gardens, has recently been completed by MidCoast Council.

The 750 metre reconstructed section is at the Pacific Highway end of the road, aiming to mitigate environmental issues that have plagued the road’s surface for a while.



“These works at the highway end of Viney Creek Road address the previous issue of slow-moving water impacting the road, improving drivers’ access,” a Council spokesperson told NOTA.

“Sealing on both sides of the concrete causeway has also provided environmental benefits, significantly reducing sediment runoff from the road.

“Traffic control ensured minimal disruptions for the duration of the project.”

The concrete causeway has flood markers indicating it as prone to events, but the previously unsealed dirt road at either end had seen significant degradation over the years.

This should come as welcome news to all locals across Tea Gardens, Hawks Nest, Pindimar and Bundabah, as for all four localities Viney Creek Road East is, in fact, the only other terrestrial road access to the Pacific Highway, other than the Myall Way.

Other Council-scheduled roadworks in the Local Government Area have been hampered by recent, but welcome, rainfall, which has delayed some recently stated resurfacing plans.

“As they are urban reseals, Council advises that on-street parking will not be available during these works, and people with coloured driveways should avoid using them for up to a week after the works to minimise discolouration (discolouration will fade over time).”

Meade St works, from Crawford St to McKenzie St in Bulahdelah are scheduled for Monday 25 March.

Myall Way works, from Settlers Way to Motum Ave, and from Hough St to Maxwell St, both in Tea Gardens are scheduled for 27-28 March.

Tuloa Avenue works, from Kingfisher Ave to Sanderling Ave, in Hawks Nest, have been rescheduled for 27-28 March also.

The above new dates are also, of course, weather-dependent.

By Thomas O’KEEFE

