New initiative helps reduce waste at Coolongolook



HAVE you ever wondered what becomes of construction waste when it is no longer required?

Member for Lyne Dr David Gillespie recently inspected Aus Blue Bins Midcoast’s ‘bulk-up depot’ at Coolongolook, funded with support of a $987,544 grant from the Federal Government’s Black Summer Bushfire Recovery Grants Program, an economic stimulus program for fire affected regions.



The facility is helping to reduce the amount of construction and demolition waste going to landfill by recycling gyprock waste into gypsum.

The reprocessed gypsum powder, which makes up to 94 percent of plasterboard, can be sent back to the manufacturers for reprocessing into new plasterboard or converted for use in soil conditioners for the agricultural industry.

Worldwide a total of 80 million tonnes of plasterboard is produced every year and a large amount of this ends up in landfill as construction and demolition waste.

The gyprock material from construction and demolition sites is brought to the facility to be sorted and transported to South Kempsey where it is processed into gypsum for the local agricultural industry.

Gypsum can be used as a soil conditioner for acid sulphate and heavy clay soils.

“Coastal soils do need a lot of gypsum, particularly dairy pastures,” said Dr Gillespie.

“I congratulate Aus Blue Bins Midcoast on the initiative.”

This initiative has created ten local jobs and a further 20 jobs in Kempsey and is helping to reduce the amount of waste going into landfill each year as well as protecting the environment.

By John SAHYOUN