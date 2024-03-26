New info pack for North Arm Cove residents



NORTH Arm Cove (NAC) community groups have joined forces to inform and welcome new residents to their quiet little part of Port Stephens, via a very comprehensive and free Residents Information Pack.

The initiative was spearheaded by North Arm Cove Community Association Inc (NACCAI) member Bruce Head, who suggested that the various groups focusing on different areas around the Cove could get together to produce an updated version of the last pack, which is a decade out of date.



Finalised as of November last year, the new NAC Residents Information Pack includes several pages of timely updates, as well as information new landowners can use to orient and acquaint themselves.

From local heritage and history to the best boating/swimming spots, background on the various community groups and what essential services are available nearby, the 38-page document is broad and thorough for new residents, and perhaps is even a model that other communities may wish to consider.

“We provide a printed copy in a folder for all new residents, including all the vouchers and the Fire Prevention booklet, and it is also available online for free download from our website,” NACCAI President Bob Reid told NOTA.

“The old one was ten years ago, it was only printed, and not very comprehensive, and just needed a solid update.

“The new Info Pack is effectively ‘future-proof’, as we can update it online as needed.”

Multiple community groups have put their energies into this efficient welcome package, in what has been a large and whole-hearted community team effort.

Among them are the NACCAI, Community Centre Management Committee, NAC Tennis Club, the local Rural Fire Service, and the Community Garden Group.

Some groups have included gift vouchers in the printed versions, such as for Coffee in the Cove, Zumba or Pilates sessions, and Garden Group picking certificates.

“We would also like to thank MidCoast Council, which very kindly gave us $2000 to put it all together, via their Annual Donations Program, which awards grants for building community relationships,” Mr Reid added.

By Thomas O’KEEFE

