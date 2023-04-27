MidCoast Council holds Community Conversations

JOIN MidCoast Council representatives at a location near you as they visit communities across the MidCoast in May and June as part of their regular Community Conversations series.

Community Conversations provide an opportunity to learn what Council has planned for the next financial year and to get updates on upcoming projects.



“These sessions give us an opportunity to keep an ear to the ground and understand what matters at a local level,” said MidCoast Mayor Claire Pontin.

“We realise each community has unique concerns.

“It’s important that we regularly get together and meet with community members.

“It’s also an opportunity for the community to better understand how Council works and what we are doing across the region.”

Local Conversations scheduled include:

Thursday 25 May: Bulahdelah School of Arts, 3pm-4:30pm

Thursday 25 May: Wootton Hall, 6pm-7:30pm

Tuesday 6 June: Hawks Nest Community Centre, 2:30pm-4pm

Wednesday 21 June: Stroud School of Arts, 6pm-7:30pm

RSVPs are not required, and everyone is encouraged to attend.

For the full list of Community Conversations, visit https://haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/community-conversations