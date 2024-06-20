MidCoast Council offering eco certification support



MIDCOAST Council is offering local tourism operators the opportunity to strengthen their appeal to high yielding, environmentally conscious visitor markets by becoming ECO Certified with Ecotourism Australia.

Council, in partnership with key local, State and national stakeholders, is itself on the journey to certifying the Barrington Coast as an Eco Destination by late 2024.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Eco Destination certification status will position the Barrington Coast as a world class destination, backed by a commitment to ongoing sustainable practices, and providing high-quality nature-based experiences, Council’s Director of Liveable Communities, Paul De Szell explained.

“With travellers becoming more environmentally conscious and looking to minimise their impact on the environment, this certification highlights the businesses committed to sustainability, and the authentic experiences our region has to offer.”

In conjunction with their own eco destination certification journey, MidCoast Council is encouraging all tourism businesses in the region to consider completing the certification programs offered by Ecotourism Australia.

These certification programs assure travellers that certified products and businesses are backed by a strong, well-managed commitment to sustainable practices.

Tourism businesses and experiences are certified using international best practice standards.

MidCoast Council will provide funding and support for up to four local tourism businesses to undertake the ECO Business Certification Program.

“We are seeking expressions of interest from businesses who wish to undertake their eco certification,” Mr De Szell said.

“While undertaking the program you will receive coaching calls from Ecotourism Australia and check-ins from our Tourism Industry Development Officer.

To get involved in the program complete the Expression Of Interest by 4.30pm on 21 June. Details can be found at https://www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/Business/Business-support/Eco-Destination-Certification

Council will assess the applications and successful applicants will be notified by late June.