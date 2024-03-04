MidCoast Mayor backs investigation into housing



THE State government has released a discussion paper and online questionnaire seeking public comments regarding the short-term rental housing market, with Minister for Housing and Minister for Homelessness Rose Jackson calling for public input by 14 March.

Mayor Claire Pontin has welcomed the discussion paper, ‘A fairer housing system for NSW’, which will inform a comprehensive review of the short-term rental accommodation in NSW.



“The housing crisis is very evident in the MidCoast,” Mayor Pontin said.

“We look forward to outcomes that can help alleviate these pressures.

“As well as affecting local residents it causes problems with workers wanting to move to the area.

“An important issue in the MidCoast that also needs to be considered is our local economy’s reliance on the visitor economy and the tourism dollar.

“It is important that the State Government provides a balance between addressing local housing needs and supporting the visitor economy and jobs.”

A discussion paper and online questionnaire are part of the four-week consultation period being undertaken by the State Government.

The review will look at a range of policy options, including measures to incentivise property investors to make properties available for long-term rental accommodation.

Last year the Mayor appealed to property owners across the MidCoast, through an open letter, to consider shifting from short-term rental to longer-term options to help address the housing crisis in the region.

Have your say on the review at www.planningportal.nsw.gov.au/draftplans/exhibition/discussion-paper-short-and-long-term-rental-accommodation