Minor premiership honours for rampant Nelson Bay Gropers



NELSON Bay Rugby Club are on the Hunter Suburban Rugby Mens premiership prowl.

The much vaunted Gropers achieved the first part of a potential 2024 quinella when they edged out Newcastle Griffins 17-14 last Saturday at Dangar Park to wrap up the minor title.

In a torrid encounter the depleted Nelson Bay line up showed their champion qualities to sink their rivals and top the standings with 65 competition points.

Trailing 14-5 midway through the second stanza the Gropers – minus six top grade regulars – rallied to post a thirteenth successive victory and claim yet another piece of rugby silverware.

Having secured the minor premiership, Nelson Bay will turn their focus to this Saturday’s Grand Final qualifier against second ranked Singleton Red Bulls at the Newcastle No 2 Sportsground from 11.15am.

In other finals action third ranked Cooks Hill Brown Snakes square off with the Griffins in an elimination showdown this Sunday.

Nelson Bay Head Coach Michael Wiringi has an embarrassment of riches to choose from when he sits down with selectors to name his finals squad.

“We have several key players returning from injury which holds us in good stead,” the experienced mentor told News Of The Area.

“The boys are determined to play in another Grand Final and are primed for another tough clash with the Singleton Red side,” he revealed.

Wiringi showed his organisational skills when he filled in at fly half during last weekend’s win over the Griffins.

His calming influence shone like a beacon as he orchestrated two crucial second half tries to help the club clinch top spot and minor honours.

Durable utility Dan Arnfield was best on ground for the Gropers, turning in a non-stop performance as a flanker with his rugged defence and power running a feature.

Arnfield was ably supported by lock forwards Adam Edwards and Ronan O’Connell, Ryan Marshall, utility Jack Ballard and centre Kailen Williams.

Nelson Bay opened the scoring with an early Ballard try before the Griffins hit back with a five pointer by forward Jock Tomlinson and penalty goal from skipper and fly half Johnty Pettet to lead 8-5 at the break.

Pettet booted two second half penalty goals to give the home side a nine point advantage before the Gropers stormed to victory with tries by prop Nathan Perry and winger Danien Bryant.

Nelson Bay are expected to rush back star centre Michael Hotene, lock forward Sam Rocher, mercurial back Ilisoni Vonomatairatu and powerhouse forwards Lewis Affleck and Zion Takarua for Saturday’s finals tilt with Singleton Red.

