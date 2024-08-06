Newcastle Under 16 Boys rep side takes out state title





A NEWCASTLE Under 16 Boys representative side, led by Medowie FC Head Coach Matt Morris, took out the Northern NSW Community State Youth Championships last month.

The Newcastle team, which included an array of Port Stephens talent, toppled Hunter Valley in a penalty shootout to lift the prestigious trophy at the Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility.

The proud Morris told News Of The Area that the State Youth Championship triumph was “a just reward for the team’s strong commitment and spirit”.

“The squad bonded well from the outset and put in the hard work at training to quickly strike up a winning formula.

“We improved as the tournament unfolded and hit our straps in the final,” added Morris, who is a former Northern NSW Football Coach of the Year recipient.

It was a case of sweet revenge for the Newcastle Under 16 Boys after suffering a 2-1 loss to rivals Hunter Valley in the group stage.

The Novocastrians defeated Macquarie Under 15s 3-0, Macquarie Under 16s 3-0 and Hunter Valley Under 15s 2-1 to progress to the Grand Final.

In the trophy decider the scores were locked 2-2 after extra time with goals from Medowie FC utility Kayden Morris and middle forward Ben Ringrose.

Newcastle claimed championship honours by winning the penalty shoot out 5-3 after goals from Morris, Dewald Karsten, Miguel Pandoulis, Sebastian Redman and Tristan Wellington.

Outstanding Medowie forward prospect Sam Poole finished as the competition’s leading goal scorer and was one of Newcastle’s best along with Tilligerry United junior midfielder Jackson Smith and Kotara South centre back Charlie Walker.

Coach Morris also praised the efforts of talented Nelson Bay FC Under 15 rookies Marley Telfer, a promising left back, and right back Orlando Labra-Knox.

Newcastle’s triumphant Under 16 Boys squad included Kayden Morris, Alex Moore, Ben Ringrose, Charlie Walker, Dewald Karsten, Eli Baas, James Dolan, Kaiden Evans, Marley Telfer, Miguel Pandoulis, Orlando Labra-Knox, Sam Poole, Sebastian Redman, Thomas Mellon, Tristan Wellington and Jackson Smith.

By Chris KARAS