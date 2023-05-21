Mobile Service Centres arrive in Nambucca Valley

SERVICES AUSTRALIA Mobile Service Centres are coming to the Nambucca Valley in coming weeks.

Australian Government Mobile Service Centres travel to rural and regional communities to provide community members with information and access to government services.



They provide personalised face-to-face servicing to individuals and families who may not have easy access to a Services Australia office.

Staff from Services Australia travel with the Mobile Service Centres and can help the community with Centrelink and Medicare payments and services.

Information about Department of Veterans’ Affairs programs and support services for veterans and their families is also available.

The mobile service centres will operate from the following locations.

– South West Rocks, Rocks Central Shopping Complex car park, Gregory Street, 23 May, 9 am to 4 pm.

– Stuarts Point, near the Community Hall, Marine Parade, 24 May, 9 am to 4 pm.

– Scotts Head, opposite the Bakery, Adin Street, 25 May, 9 am to 3 pm.

– Bowraville, Bowraville RSL car park, High Street, 30 May, 9 am to 4 pm.

– Urunga, opposite the Ocean View Hotel, Morgo Street, 30 May, 9 am to 4 pm.