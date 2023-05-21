Rotary River Run set to become an annual event Nambucca Valley Nambucca Valley - popup ad Nambucca Valley News Photo Gallery by News Of The Area - Modern Media - May 22, 2023 Winner of the Adult Male Category in the Inaugural Rotary River Run was Will Davies, pictured here with Nev Siebenhausen of the Nambucca Heads Men’s Shed, who produced the trophies for the event. ON Sunday 14 May the inaugural Rotary River Run was held with runners and walkers taking on a 5km course along the Nambucca River. Beginning at Florence Wilmont Drive and finishing at the Nambucca Boatshed & Cafe, Nambucca Heads, over 60 entrants took up the challenge for a good cause. Advertise with News of The Area today. It’s worth it for your business. Message us. Phone us – (02) 4981 8882. Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au As well as focusing on the health benefits of getting fit, proceeds from the event are being used to support Rotary Youth Projects. Rotarian Veena Tilly spoke with News Of The Area about the event. “We wanted to do something post COVID to celebrate the community and how they had come through the pandemic and recent bushfires and floods by doing something positive to bring people together,” Veena said. “We had also intended to celebrate the opening of the bike track between Macksville and Nambucca Heads and, although that has been delayed, we wanted to go ahead with the event anyway.” With strong public support for the event it is likely that the Rotary River Run will be an annual fixture on the Nambucca Valley sporting calendar, however organisers consider that they may delink it from Mothers Day to take pressure off would-be competitors. The event had seven categories and the winner of each category will have their names placed on perpetual trophies that will be on permanent display in the Nambucca Heads RSL Club. The handsome trophies were produced by the Nambucca Heads Men’s Shed under the craftsmanship of Nev Siebenhausen There were also cash prizes for category winners. Nambucca Valley Mayor Rhonda Hoban was on hand to present the trophies. She also spoke about the importance of the Rotary Youth Projects and gave a personal example on how they are able to change the lives of young people in our community and set them on a path to a brighter future. Category winners are as follows: Adult Male – Will Davies – 16:43 Adult Female – Olivia Langley – 21:39 Junior Male – Daniel Williams – 16:13 Junior Female – Lumi Watt – 56:00 Team – Club/Corporate – Solitude Health – 22:17 average Team – Family – Marsden Family – 26:14 average Team – High School – Coffs Harbour Christian College – 26:46 average By Mick BIRTLES Winner of the Junior Males Category, and fastest overall, in the Rotary River Run was Daniel Williams, pictured here being presented her trophy by Mayor Rhonda Hoban. Jacob Bellden and Noelani Wellington from Shore Track were on hand to cook up breakfast for competitors and officials at the inaugural Rotary River Run, Winner of the Adult Female Category in the Rotary River Run, Olivia Langley, being presented her trophy by Nambucca Valley Mayor Rhonda Hoban. Winner of the Family Category in the Rotary River Run, the Marsden Family, being presented their trophy by Mayor Rhonda Hoban. Lumi Watt, Winner of the Junior Girls Category in the Rotary River Run, being presented her trophy by Mayor Rhonda Hoban. Winner of the Club/Corporate Category in the Rotary River Run was Solitude Health. Winner of the High School Category in the Rotary River Run was Coffs Harbour Christian College.