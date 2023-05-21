Rotary River Run set to become an annual event

ON Sunday 14 May the inaugural Rotary River Run was held with runners and walkers taking on a 5km course along the Nambucca River.

Beginning at Florence Wilmont Drive and finishing at the Nambucca Boatshed & Cafe, Nambucca Heads, over 60 entrants took up the challenge for a good cause.



As well as focusing on the health benefits of getting fit, proceeds from the event are being used to support Rotary Youth Projects.

Rotarian Veena Tilly spoke with News Of The Area about the event.

“We wanted to do something post COVID to celebrate the community and how they had come through the pandemic and recent bushfires and floods by doing something positive to bring people together,” Veena said.

“We had also intended to celebrate the opening of the bike track between Macksville and Nambucca Heads and, although that has been delayed, we wanted to go ahead with the event anyway.”

With strong public support for the event it is likely that the Rotary River Run will be an annual fixture on the Nambucca Valley sporting calendar, however organisers consider that they may delink it from Mothers Day to take pressure off would-be competitors.

The event had seven categories and the winner of each category will have their names placed on perpetual trophies that will be on permanent display in the Nambucca Heads RSL Club.

The handsome trophies were produced by the Nambucca Heads Men’s Shed under the craftsmanship of Nev Siebenhausen

There were also cash prizes for category winners.

Nambucca Valley Mayor Rhonda Hoban was on hand to present the trophies.

She also spoke about the importance of the Rotary Youth Projects and gave a personal example on how they are able to change the lives of young people in our community and set them on a path to a brighter future.

Category winners are as follows:

Adult Male – Will Davies – 16:43

Adult Female – Olivia Langley – 21:39

Junior Male – Daniel Williams – 16:13

Junior Female – Lumi Watt – 56:00

Team – Club/Corporate – Solitude Health – 22:17 average

Team – Family – Marsden Family – 26:14 average

Team – High School – Coffs Harbour Christian College – 26:46 average

By Mick BIRTLES