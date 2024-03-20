Motorcycle rider dies after Boolambayte crash



A MOTORCYCLE rider has died after a crash at Boolambayte.

About 11.10am on Sunday 17 March 2024, emergency services were called to the Lakes Way, Boolambayte, near Bulahdelah, after a Harley Davidson motorcycle and a Ford Territory collided head on.



The rider – a 57-year-old man – was treated by paramedics and taken to a nearby showground; however, died shortly after.

Officers from Manning/Great Lakes established a crime scene with Lakes Way closed in both directions while the scene was forensically examined.

The Ford driver – a 65-year-old man – was taken to Manning Base Hospital for mandatory testing.

An investigation is underway into the circumstances surrounding the crash and a report will be prepared for the Coroner.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.