Motorfest 2024 continues proud tradition of helping community organisations



MOTORFEST 2024 was another massive success, and the proceeds from that fabulous event were distributed by the Tea Gardens Hawks Nest Motor Club to several worthy community groups on Tuesday 7 May at the Tea Gardens Hotel.

Gathered in the Dolphin Room, Motor Club members met with representatives from the five beneficiary groups: the Tea Gardens Hawks RLFC, Hawks Nest Meals On Wheels, Pindimar/Tea Gardens Rural Fire Service, Tea Gardens Hawks Nest Surf Life Saving Club, and the local Free Clinic Bus.



Motor Club President Ross Anderson said, “Motorfest acknowledges the efforts of volunteers and sponsors who made the day a huge success this year, and welcomes all beneficiary representatives.

“It has been a long tradition for the Motor Club to assist, when we can, organisations that add to our town, helping locals and visitors alike.

“All of you do a great job looking after us.”

Dakka, accepting for the Hawks RLFC, thanked the Motor Club, saying, “The Hawks appreciate every donation.

“We are trying to build something for the community with the Myall Park Sports Complex that Council can’t quite afford.

“Our sponsors pay for everyday costs like uniforms and the canteen, so everything else, like this, goes to the building fund for the complex.”

Pindimar Tea Gardens Rural Fire Service (RFS) Captain David Bright said, “Motorfest is a fantastic event, and in the wake of the recent ten-day Pindimar fires, this will go towards the much-needed Tea Gardens Station upgrades, catering for our new female recruits, and commercial laundry facilities so we don’t have to bring fireground carcinogens back home.”

Philip Pomery, accepting for the Free Clinic Bus, said, “The Bus has operated since 1985.

“We work on donations and take all people to medical appointments, thank you for this.”

John Turnbull from Hawks Nest Meals On Wheels said, “Thanks to Motorfest, this will assist the work of our 80 volunteers in the kitchen, and delivering 25,000 meals per year, as far out as Bulahdelah and Karuah.”

Sharon Taylor from the Tea Gardens Hawks Nest Surf Life Saving Club said, “Thanks to Motorfest, last year’s donation helped us acquire some new radio batteries.

“This year’s will help us get some new radios, so we can connect and work with other agencies like SES and ambulances.”

Motorfest shall return in 2025.

By Thomas O’KEEFE