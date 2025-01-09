MP and councillors tour new Yulong Oval facilities



STATE MP Kate Washington joined Port Stephens Mayor Leah Anderson and councillors Chris Doohan, Jason Wells and Nathan Errington for a tour of the new amenities building at Yulong Oval late last month.

Led by members of the Medowie Football Club and Medowie Cricket Club, the party explored the $2.6 million facility, which features four change rooms with three showers, a designated referee room, fully functioning kiosk, three unisex standard toilets and one accessible toilet.



Councillor Chris Doohan said it’s great the clubs now have a place they can proudly call home.

“Yulong Oval has already come a long way – and as the strongest multi use fields in Medowie, housing soccer, cricket and touch football, these facilities were desperately needed,” Councillor Doohan said.

“Medowie is only going to continue to grow and thanks to the funding from the NSW Government, we’ve been able to build this wonderful facility, supporting more people to become involved in sports,” he added.

Medowie Football Club President Eric Dorn shared the club’s excitement about the new building.

“We’re thrilled to have these upgraded facilities for our members and the community,” Mr Dorn said.

“With these new amenities, we look forward to hosting even larger local and state-wide sporting carnivals,” he added.

The project was possible thanks to funding from the NSW Government’s Regional Sport Facility Fund, NSW Club Grant scheme, Stronger Communities Fund, and developer contributions.