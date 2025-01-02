Myall Coast artist’s legacy lives on in town works



THE FIRST anniversary of the passing of a true pioneer in the Tea Gardens/Hawks Nest (TGHN) community, Margaret Rose Germon, was on Monday 23 December.

“A lot of the people newer in town are unaware that Mum was one of the founding members of many community groups,” said Margaret’s daughter, Rosalie Day.



“She’s done a lot of things in the area in her 50-plus years living here.”

Born in Gloucester, Margaret arrived in Tea Gardens in 1972, alongside husband Neil and four children.

They set up a home in one of the old Pines’ Houses on Myall Street, then considered “outside of town”.

Margaret brought her country manners to the village, always ready to volunteer when an extra set of hands was needed, like at the school canteen, or even setting up a girls’ netball team when the boys’ football started.

The netball even grew into a league of its own, with competition games between TGHN, Bulahdelah, Karuah and Stroud.

“After years away from the Church, Margie (as she became known) embedded herself wholeheartedly in the local Catholic Church of St Stephen’s,” Rosalie recalled.

“She sang in the choir for many years and did the floral arrangements.

“When the new church was built, she painted the windows and front doors.

“Our dining room looked like an art studio for months.”

Margie’s love of art dovetailed with her love of tennis, forming a group of ‘crafting ladies’ with her fellow tennis players who were willing to try almost anything.

“That was the beginning of lifelong friendships, and they did everything from porcelain dolls with Evette Barwick (school Principal), China painting with Jan Winn, and even flowed into Folk and Decorative Art classes,” Rosalie explained.

“Then there was clay pottery and ceramics, macrame, and string art; home was her personal arts/crafts gallery.”

When the new Arts and Crafts Centre opened, she joined, volunteered in the shop, and learnt how to build mosaics, eventually producing several mosaic artworks around town with a dedicated team.

Margaret did the painting, and Pearl Ingram did the carving.

The team’s work survives today as a legacy to the several involved, in the beautiful mosaic panels adorning the BBQs on the waterfronts and Jimmys Beach, and also the Pioneer Families poles at the Tea Gardens library and Winda Woppa.

After years of proudly standing, they are currently receiving some attention and fresh paint by local artist Jeanette Hart and friends.

“Her life was filled with so much activity,” Rosalie said.

“If all that wasn’t enough, she was also involved with the RSL, the Lady Lions, or Lionesses, the P&C Committee, Meals on Wheels, and the Red Cross.

“Her biggest passion became golf.

“She was Secretary for a term, and Club Captain, and she enjoyed the trips away as a member of the fours team, the need to care for Dad the only reason she stopped.

“With the sale of the family home that Dad built, an era comes to a close.”

Margaret and her family will forever be connected with TGHN with both Neil and Margaret interred at the St Stephen’s Columbarium, and a beautiful artistic legacy.

By Thomas O’KEEFE

