Myall Coast Emergency Services update

Fire Visibility

Emergency services are quite good at finding addresses but sometimes, especially at night, it can be difficult when visibility is low and letterboxes and their numbers can be extremely hard to see.

Local Fire Brigades are asking the community to consider putting it on your ‘Is my House Fire Ready’ to do list to make your house numbers as visible as possible.

The Brigades say that reflectors are great, but even just painting the number on either side of the letter box (instead of just the front) makes finding houses so much easier.

Stroud SES

Throughout the week the Stroud SES Unit have been busy completing their Swim Tests and Fit For Tasks assessments.

These tests are prerequisites for advanced training including flood boat operators and flood rescue skills.

Congratulations to Claire, Toby and David from the Unit who successfully completed their training.

Livestock Fraud Alert

The Rural Crime Prevention Team is asking farmers to be cautious of scammers purporting to sell livestock online through social media and marketplace platforms.

Investigators from the team have been made aware of recent incidents in NSW, where livestock that don’t exist have been advertised online fraudulently.

As livestock producers look to increase their buying capability through online sales, the RCPT has a few tips to assist buyers when purchasing livestock:

If it sounds too good to be true, then it probably is- you should inspect the livestock in person prior to purchasing, to ensure the animals are as described in the advertisement.

Know who you’re dealing with – if you’ve only ever met someone online or are unsure of the legitimacy of a business, take some time to do a bit more research.

Never send money to anyone you don’t know- while online transactions can be simple and convenient, please remember that face to face transactions are the best way to minimise the risk of fraudulent activity.

By Tara CAMPBELL