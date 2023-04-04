Myall Coast Radio streams for local listeners in Hawks Nest, Tea Gardens and the world

MYALL Coast Radio is now live streaming for the communities of Hawks Nest, Tea Gardens, and beyond.

Every Saturday from 1 April, starting 8am, the studio doors will open to the public at 24 Wanya Rd in the Tea Gardens industrial estate.



“We want people to come and see how the radio works for the community, and maybe even volunteer their special skills,” said Maggie Nadal, Program Director for Myall Coast Radio.

“All the presenters at Myall Coast Radio are volunteers, and we still have positions open,” Ms Nadal told NOTA.

Myall Coast Radio, begun on FM in 2019, has moved with the times to now stream live through their website www.myallcoastradio.com.au.

“When we started in 2019, we saw the need for a radio station that was owned by the community, to give back to the community, and the station is also vital for information dissemination, also in times of emergency,” Rick Wraight, founding board member of the station, told NOTA.

“We received seed funding via some incredibly generous local benefactors, raising $70,000 in six months.

“There is an extraordinarily diverse variety of talent that has moved into town in the last few years, with professional and life experiences from all over,” Mr Wraight noted.

“The station wants to help people locally to listen and be entertained via the online radio stream,” he said.

Ms Nadal, who brings a wealth of experiences from theatre, acting and voiceover work on 2UE radio in Sydney, said “We are all passionate about radio for the community.

“Some people may be isolated, or not well at home, and the radio becomes like a friend for them,” Ms Nadal added.

Mungo Jack, who was presenting on 1 April, told NOTA, “I only started eighteen months ago, and had to learn how it all works, but now you can’t get me out of here!”

Myall Coast Radio works with local advertisers and grants, and through streaming is now easily available to anyone with an internet connection.

By Thomas O’KEEFE