Tilly Moore enjoys success in Operation Art competition

OPERATION Art, a statewide school art competition, is a project between Westmead Children’s Hospital and the NSW Government to raise much needed funds for the hospital.

Each piece submitted to Operation Art has prints made which are then sold, with all funds going to the hospital.



Tea Gardens’ Matilda (Tilly) Moore attends Catherine Macauley Catholic College at Medowie.

Encouraged by her art teacher, Tilly entered an artwork into the Operation Art competition.

This year there were 700 entries from across all NSW schools, with the top 50 pieces of art chosen for exhibition.

Tilly’s entry was one of the pieces selected as a finalist and was hung at the Armory Art Gallery at Homebush and then was a part of a tour of NSW.

At the conclusion of the tour, the artworks are hung at the Art Gallery of NSW.

Tilly was invited to the opening of this exhibition where she was announced the winner of the Danny Eastwood Indigenous Award, with her artwork chosen by Ken Done and Danny Eastwood.

After three months on display in the Art Gallery of NSW, the art will go to Westmead Children’s Hospital.

Tilly’s artwork is called ‘Alpaca My Bags’.

Tilly loves alpacas but also wants the sick kids to know that one day they will ‘Alpaca their bags and go home’.

The community of Tea Gardens congratulates Tilly on her success in Operation Art.

By Marian SAMPSON