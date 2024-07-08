Myall Coast rugby stars selected for rep training



THREE local juniors have been invited to participate in the NSW Rugby League’s RISE program, braving a rainy day out at Cessnock for training on Saturday 6 July.

Myall River Hawks U-13s players Kyzaiah Simms, Alex Saunders, Jaiv Murphy were proud to don the RISE jerseys and take part in the program, which aims to provide aspirational community rugby league players with the opportunity to participate in a holistic development program.

“The program aims to develop their skills to a higher level,” explained proud mum and trip facilitator Leah Saunders.

“They will also do a referee course and be formally accredited, which will help our Club in the future, as these boys will be able to referee our younger grades.

“The boys enjoy the RISE program, meeting kids from different clubs and divisions and learning extra skills that they can then go back and share with their teammates.”

Recently reported Hawks Juniors matches have highlighted the performance of these boys, in conjunction with their entire team U-13s team, with significant wins at home and away.

One recent example was when the Myall River Hawks U-13s team thoroughly trounced visitors from Cardiff, reaching the 60-point threshold to trigger the ‘mercy rule’, ending that game.

The RISE program officially constitutes the values of ‘Respect, Inspiration, Selflessness and Excellence’, using rugby league as a practical avenue to improve the people through the game itself.

The program has been developed with the assistance of the Australian Government, and trialled at various interstate regions and levels.

Players in the RISE program need to be, among other attributes, proud of who they are and who they represent, share a respect of the game, themselves, and each other, driven by the desire to improve, able to handle constructive criticism, and show a true passion for the game and teamwork.

By Thomas O’KEEFE

