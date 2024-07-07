Kangaroo Bus hops in to the Coffs Coast



THE Kangaroo Bus is coming to town, bringing ease of access to government services and transactions to Aboriginal communities in regional NSW.

The bus is a dedicated Service NSW Mobile Service Centre providing drivers licence and vehicle registration renewals, Seniors Card applications, driver testing and more.



On the Coffs Coast the Kangaroo Bus has three stops.

On Monday 8 July the bus will be at Glenreagh, opposite the Golden Dog Hotel on Coramba Street, from 1pm to 4pm.

On Wednesday 10 July it stops at Bellingen, on the corner of Hyde and Ford Streets, opening 9am to 3pm.

Driver Testing by appointment will be offered at this location.

Woolgoolga welcomes the bus on Thursday 11 July at Woolgoolga Diggers between 9am and 3pm.

Communities chosen for the visits by the Kangaroo Bus are typically 30 minutes or more away from the nearest Service NSW Centre.

The idea is to provide a convenient service and save people time and money.

The full suite of 1,300 NSW Government transactions and services will be available on the spot, whether it is vehicle and driving transactions, applying for a Working with Children Check, or accessing support for cost-of-living initiatives.

Revenue NSW Aboriginal Outreach officers and the NSW Registry of Births, Deaths and Marriages community engagement team will also be available at certain locations to provide further assistance to customers.

A Business Concierge from the Service NSW Business Bureau will also be available to provide personalised guidance on how to start and grow a business, as well as navigate relevant business regulations and licence applications.

Customers can also get connected with an independent Aboriginal business advisor for free one-on-one coaching and advice on topics including business planning, selling to government, marketing and cash flow.

More information on the new Mobile Service Centre route including schedule and community locations is available on the Service NSW website at www.service.nsw.gov.au/campaign/mobile-service-centres.

Appointments can be made for driver testing, Business Concierge and cost-of-living support by calling 13 77 88.

