John Townsend Golf Classic a winning day for 104.1 CHY FM



CRACKING good fun, an enthusiastic turnout and gorgeous weather combined to make this year’s 104.1 CHYFM John Townsend Golf Classic a winning day.

Held at Coffs Harbour Golf Club on Friday 28 June, the golf day is a major fundraiser for the not-for-profit youth radio station.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“It was a resounding success,” Station Manage Angie Vaughan told News Of The Area, “with participants gathering for a day of spirited competition and community support.”

Sixteen enthusiastic teams competed in the 18-hole Ambrose format, each vying for victory.

Ultimately, the team from Galvin Constructions – Gavin, Tim, Brad, and Adam – emerged triumphant with a score of 52.6, narrowly edging out the runners-up from Guzman Y Gomez, who scored 52.625.

Hoys Physio secured third place with a commendable score of 54.05, with the team from Complete Pest Control receiving some golf lessons for achieving the highest score of the day.

The event featured additional competitions such as the Longest Drive, claimed by Josh Hagarty and Lindy Ingham, and Nearest The Pin, won by Brian Leiper, R Douglas, Craig Hagarty, and Shane Cutmore.

Notably, the Putting Competition ended in a thrilling four-way tie, with prizes awarded to Carmel Hill, Shane Cutmore, Sam Langler, and Year 7 Bishop Druitt College student Milla Adamson.

Following the tournament, attendees participated in an exciting auction hosted by McGrath Real Estate auctioneer John Hall.

Highlights included enthusiastic bidding for sports memorabilia, with Mick Martin winning the signed Cronulla Sutherland Sharks jersey, Dean Reeves securing the signed 2023 Penrith Panthers jersey, and Luke Ward taking home both the signed Wallabies jersey and a Yeti esky complete with a slab of Great Northern beer.

Raffle winners were equally delighted, taking home prizes including a Srixon golf bag, Wallabies caps, a family pass to the Coffs Coast Wildlife Sanctuary, and a Lexmark GoLine Laser Printer.

Angie expressed gratitude for the overwhelming community support, saying, “It was such a great day, and it was humbling and heartening to see so much support and belief in what the station contributes and how important it is to the community.

“This funding will go a long way to provide youth broadcasting training and station operating costs.”

The event’s success was bolstered by the unwavering support of Guzman Y Gomez, Paul and Kylie from the Coffs Harbour Golf Club, event organiser André Boyer and all the sponsors, whose contributions were essential to its achievement.

The John Townsend Golf Classic will be back in 2025.

By Andrea FERRARI