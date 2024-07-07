Grant success is a big step towards new pathway for Dorrigo



PATHWAYS from the local high school to the Dorrigo township will be improved through funding from the NSW Government’s Get NSW Active program.

“Transport NSW, under the Get NSW Active grants program, has awarded Bellingen Shire Council $358,527.44 to connect and improve the pathway network from Dorrigo High School to the Dorrigo township,” a spokesperson for Bellingen Shire Council told News Of The Area.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

The funding will be used to add 490 metres of new pathway through the construction of two footpaths that link into the Bielsdown River footbridge.

“The existing paths are narrow, damaged and unformed in sections, restricting access to users such as mobility users and parents with prams.

“The project aims to address the limited accessibility through provision of a proposed footpath infrastructure that is fit for purpose, providing a level and safe walking surface for all users.”

This project ties into the soon-to-be-reconstructed Bielsdown River footbridge, funded via the Community Assets

Program, which will replace the dilapidated timber structure that crosses over the Bielsdown River.

Bellingen Shire Council said the outcome of the project will include wider footpaths for improving walking conditions, as well as strengthening connections to shops, public transport and open spaces such as the nearby oval and the Bielsdown Riverside Reserve.

This project has been identified as a high priority in Council’s Pedestrian and Mobility and Bike Plan (PAMBP).

“There are many high school students who will benefit from this project, as well as other users, through the improvement of access between the Dorrigo High School and the Dorrigo township,” said the spokesperson.

“Having formalised and fit for purpose pathways will help improve the accessibility for all users as well as the amenity and safety of walking from town to school.”

The pathway route will utilise existing mature trees, providing much needed shade for users, as well as access to the Bielsdown Reserve and Rowe Oval.

Council intends to deliver the footpath upgrade works following the replacement of the existing Bielsdown River Footbridge.

“Receiving this grant from Transport NSW is a tremendous boost for our community,” Mayor Cr Steve Allan told NOTA.

“The new pathways will provide a safer, more accessible route not only for our high school students, but for all residents.

“This project addresses critical needs, ensuring that everyone, from parents with prams to those with mobility aids, can move easily and safely between Dorrigo High School and the township.

“The improved infrastructure will not only enhance safety, but also promote walking as a healthy and convenient option for our community.

“We look forward to this work commencing, which is estimated to begin in 2025.”

Contractors are yet to be confirmed.

By Andrea FERRARI

