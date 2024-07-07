Coffs Coast community groups win grants for building repairs



THIRTEEN community infrastructure projects on the Coffs Coast will go ahead thanks to NSW Government funding of $300,000 through the 2023 Community Building Partnership Program.

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh said this funding will deliver much-needed improvements to local facilities across our region.



“This is fantastic news for our local community,” Mr Singh said.

“This grassroots funding will directly help create a more vibrant and inclusive local community with positive social and recreational outcomes.

“I congratulate local organisations on their successful applications, and I look forward to seeing how these projects make a real difference for community groups on the Coffs Coast.”

On Wednesday 26 June Mr Singh popped in to congratulate members of the Coffs Harbour Country Women’s Association (CWA) of NSW at their meeting rooms on Dalley Street.

The organisation has been granted $38,000 to help finish repairs to the outside of the building.

Coffs Harbour CWA President Jodie Williams told News Of The Area the branch is “absolutely delighted” to be a recipient of this funding program.

“We are very excited to be able to seal the car park, replace exterior rotten timbers, windows and beams and then have a fresh coat of paint on them,” she said.

“We are hoping to plant a native garden and put in new stairs out the back and replace handrails on the front entrance.

“Most of the quotes have been obtained as part of the application process and we are proud to be using local companies, employing local members of the Coffs Coast.

“Maintaining our property is of utmost importance as we are an inclusive community centre, right in the CBD.

“Grants allow us to keep rental costs lower so many smaller community groups are able to use the facilities,” she said.

The thirteen projects approved under the program are:

Upper Orara Public Hall – new battery $15,900

Aspect School – playground equipment $28,000

Woolgoolga Gymnastics – upgrades $30,000

Sawtell Surf Club – security system $23,539

Emerald Beach Fair – community pavilion $29,632

Coffs Harbour PCYC – freestanding fans $24,338

Red Rock Multi-Use Centre – exterior painting $20,000

Ulong Public School P&C – cubby house village $23,300

CWA Coffs Harbour – outside areas improvements $38,500

Gamumbi Early Childhood Education Centre – storage solutions $25,000

Coffs Coast Tigers Football Club – defibrillator project $5990

Sawtell Public School P&C – playground development and shade sails $30,000

Careflight – urgent medical equipment $5179

The Community Building Partnership Program has funded more than 19,700 community projects in NSW since it began in 2009.

For more details, visit www.nsw.gov.au/cbp.

By Andrea FERRARI