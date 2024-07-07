Pathway linking West Coffs to the city’s CBD goes to plan thanks to Get Active funding



FUNDING for the design of a proposed shared pathway network which will link West Coffs with the city centre has been granted by the NSW Government.

The State Government will provide $750,000 through its Get NSW Active program to the project’s design phase, to be undertaken in 2024/25.



City of Coffs Harbour will contribute an additional $60,000.

The proposed pathway is planned for the use of walkers, cyclists and mobility scooters.

“The concept is for a network of paths connecting residents to parks, playgrounds, schools and the CBD and significant services such as those offered at Yarrila Place,” City of Coffs Harbour City Infrastructure Director Andrew Beswick told News Of The Area.

“This has the potential to benefit 15,000 people in West Coffs, including a number who are new arrivals in Australia and others who are relatively disadvantaged with limited transportation options.”

The proposed off-road path system would offer a gently graded route to the city centre and include bridges and a highway underpass.

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh said, “This important initiative will create a shared path network along creek reserves and open spaces providing a direct and comfortable off-road network linking West Coffs Harbour to our City Centre.

“It comprises a two to four kilometre commuting network linking 15,000 people to the city’s key employment hub and schools while creating a network of connected open space.”

By Andrea FERRARI