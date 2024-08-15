Myall River Camp and staff win major North Coast Tourism Awards



MYALL River Camp has been feted with three accolades at the recent North Coast Tourism Awards.

For the second year running, the Camp received Gold in the ‘Excellence in Camping, Glamping and Caravanning’ category.



A Bronze award was also won in the ‘Eco Experience’ category, another boon for Camp staff and owners after officially achieving Eco Accreditation earlier this year through Eco Tourism Australia.

Staff member Maree Milne won Gold in the ‘Tourism Employee of the Year’ category.

“Maree’s energy is boundless as she carries out her multifaceted roles with enthusiasm, and she works with her partner Mac to ensure a seamless off-grid experience that highlights the area’s natural beauty,” said Camp owners Selina and Rob, who nominated Maree for the award.

Maree, who was characteristically down-to-earth about the accolade, celebrated the Camp’s recent Eco Accreditation.

“The weather has not been too kind to us lately, but we put lots of work into it, and the Eco Accreditation was a big one, as only a handful of places have it in NSW,” Maree told NOTA.

Selina and Rob said the award wins “really showcase how incredible our slice of paradise is”.

“We are all so proud to bring home these awards for Hawks Nest and Tea Gardens.”

By Thomas O’KEEFE

