Myall River dredging project to start by March 2025



DREDGING at three key sites of the Myall River estuary is expected to begin by March 2025.

The State Government says planning and preparations are now underway for the major dredging project, which it states will “provide much-needed maintenance dredging across key waterways, supporting local boating activity and improving safety for river users”.



The dredging will focus on three locations: Corrie Channel, the Eastern Channel of the Myall River, and sand shoals downstream of the Singing Bridge at Tea Gardens.

Corrie Channel is dredged approximately every five to ten years to ensure safe passage for boats, while the Eastern Channel was previously dredged in 2015 and 2020.

The Eastern Channel, described by the Myall River Action Group as the ‘natural channel’, will receive additional dredging to maintain safe water depths.

Areas of sand build-up downstream of the Singing Bridge, which have not been dredged before, are now identified as requiring attention to clear navigational hazards.

The project is being funded by the NSW Government, with MidCoast Council the local delivery partner.

Dredged sand will be delivered to Winda Woppa sand stockpile and Jimmys Beach for ongoing beach renourishment.

All necessary regulatory approvals have been secured, and a request for quotation (RFQ) has been issued to contractors from Council’s Dredging Contractor Panel.

A contractor is expected to be appointed next month.

The dredging will take place in a single block, with the entire operation expected to be completed in one continuous phase.

Plans to dredge the Myall estuary were first announced by Member for Port Stephens Kate Washington in January.

“It’s great news for all lovers of our waterways that we’ve got the green light to start dredging in March next year,” she said in a statement last week.

“Taking a little longer to get the job done has meant we can now deliver more dredging at more sites to improve boating access and safety.”

The State MP said the Myall Coast community had been “pushing for this project for years”.

“I want to thank the Myall River Action Group for their ongoing advocacy which has resulted in this win-win for the community and our environment,” she said.

Aside from the safety and navigational benefits, Myall River Action Group spokesperson Gordon Grainger said the dredging project should improve river health.

“The blocking up of the Eastern Channel caused a change in the salinity levels in the system.

“That meant we had a loss of marine life and various fish species, together with the death of new mangroves.

“The dredging will also improve navigation and allow local ferries to continue their operations in the area.”

Mr Grainger, a long time advocate for the protection of the Myall River, thanked Ms Washington for her role in furthering the project.

“The MRAG would like to thank MP Kate Washington in achieving this outcome,” he said.

“Her dedication in working with MidCoast Council to push through the longstanding hurdles and complexities, have been truly invaluable.”