Myall U3A Art Show Wows the Crowds over Long Weekend

CREATIVITY was on display and sale at the Myall U3A (MU3A) annual October Long Weekend Art Show across Saturday 30 September and Sunday 1 October.

Local artists shared their passions with the community and holiday-makers at the Hawks Nest Community Hall, with Tea Gardens Lions Club supporting with their patented BBQ setup outside.



The Hall’s long-anticipated expansion, begun only a fortnight prior, did not dissuade art enthusiasts from finding the pop-up gallery on Booner Street.

“It’s been a great success, we had lots of sales and so many people come in to look,” Jeanette Hart, from the MU3A art group, told NOTA.

Local author Ray Keipert, from the U3A Writers’ Group, launched his latest compendium “A Hand of Aces”, alongside previous literary works, all finding their geneses in U3A Writers’ Group creative activities and collaborations.

“I gave up on writing many years ago, but after a career in teaching and communications, the U3A gave me the space to reactivate my desire to write,” Ray told NOTA.

Other writers present, including Norm Hawkes, sang the praises of Ray’s and the Group’s work, a welcome beacon in the encroaching dark age for literacy.

Gallery-goers perused and purchased some very reasonably-priced art works, as well as some delicious home-made cakes and biscuits made by MU3A volunteers.

Over 30 artists’ works were on display, featuring over 340 works, including mosaic guitars, shovels, boots and bird-bowls were eclectically arranged with oils and acrylics depicting flora, fauna and human live models, as well as landscapes echoing the beach and bay.

The coveted ‘People’s Choice’ award was a well-earnt tie between Bev Struit and Jan Nesbitt, voted on by all who passed through the door.

“Thanks to the organisers, it was well-organised and thanks to the community for visiting and purchasing our art, we look forward to next year’s exhibition,” Ms Hart said.

Proceeds go to funding art supplies, models, and keeping the U3A running locally, which meets every Monday 9am-12:30pm at Tea Gardens Baptist Church Hall.

By Thomas O’KEEFE