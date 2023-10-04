Three Local Restaurants are Finalists in R&CA Hostplus Awards for Excellence 2023

THREE local restaurants in the Myall Coast have become Finalists in the Restaurant and Catering Hostplus Awards for Excellence this year.

The Garden Eatery at Tea Gardens Country Club, Mumm’s on the Myall at Tea Gardens, and The Bridgeview Restaurant at Karuah and District RSL Club have each scored finalist positions in multiple awards categories, demonstrating the true culinary delights available to residents and visitors in our region.



The Garden Eatery and Bridgeview have a friendly face-off in two categories: ‘Family Dining’ and ‘Restaurant in a Pub/Club’, while The Bridgeview has a third category: ‘Asian Restaurant’.

Mumm’s on the Myall has two categories: ‘Breakfast Restaurant’ and ‘Seafood Restaurant’.

The local restaurateurs are not strangers to such Finalist lists, and they are all very happy, and hopeful that they may take out the ultimate prizes in each, to be announced on 30 October at Lilyfield’s La Montage in Sydney.

“We entered the Excellence Awards back in February, then got mystery-shopped sometime in June/July, when The Garden was transitioning to Jamie and his team,” Jenny Po, then-manager of The Garden Eatery told NOTA.

“We won the ‘Consumer Vote’ award for NSW last year, after a really strong community support from everyone that voted.”

Tracey Ou, who has run The Bridgeview with her husband, Jayson, since 2011, was stoked by the Finalist listings, having made the grade for the last several years.

“We are proud of our family restaurant atmosphere, and consider ours the best Chinese food in the region,” Tracey told NOTA.

“We have a unique menu that tastes very different after first glance.”

Jenna Menzie, whose family has run Mumm’s on the Myall since opening in 2003, is also buoyant about a repeat of their 2010 success, when they took out the ‘Seafood’ category.

“Our kitchen team is amazing, a well-oiled machine, and our Front-of-House team, too, all are doing an amazing job.”

Doubtless, holiday-makers and locals alike can enjoy the epicurean ecstasy dished up by our remarkable regional restaurants.

By Thomas O’KEEFE