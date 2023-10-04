Vandal-proof lighting installed in Tea Gardens amenities by Progress Association

INDESTRUCTIBLE illumination has been installed in two major public amenities across Tea Gardens, thanks to the volunteers working with the Hawks Nest Tea Gardens Progress Association (HNTGPA).

Specially-designed vandal-proof, solar-powered light boxes now brighten even the darkest corners of town, where no dependable nighttime lighting has ever shone before, namely at the toilet blocks at the Tea Gardens Skate Park and Lions Park.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“These projects were 100 percent funded by Regional NSW via the Hawks Nest Tea Gardens Progress Association, and 100 percent organised by our volunteers,” a spokesperson for the HNTGPA told NOTA.

The company that manufactures the lights, Green Frog Systems, began in a garage in Adelaide in 2011, and, according to its Director, David Wilson, “is now renowned as the manufacturer and supplier of the most ultra-reliable solar lighting systems in the world, with ongoing global research and development for some of the most advanced solar lighting technology in the world”.

The solar-powered aspect of the systems prompted their selection, negating the need for the HNTGPA to seek power company connections to the two sites; the lighting is ecologically sustainable, and the running costs are negligible.

In case anyone was wondering what “vandal-proof” really means, the Green Frog Systems website also shows a comprehensive demonstration of that concept, complete with footage of a hoody-wearing vandal really laying into the light-box and solar panel.

A chunk of wood, then a metal bar, followed by various street projectiles are launched at the under-ceiling light box and the top-side solar panel, with nary a scratch to show for it.

Not to be dissuaded, the vandal then ignites an arson attack, complete with obligatory self-incriminating selfie, but nothing breaks, and the CREE XP-G, 15Watt LEDs remain utterly unaffected.

This is one of several recent town upgrades initiated by the HNTGPA, with many more working their way down the approvals pipeline, thanks to some peerless grant applications going in all through the year.

By Thomas O’KEEFE