Nambucca Heads Island Golf Club

FOR THE WEEK ENDING SUNDAY 9th July 2023.

Easily our busiest week of the year, when we welcome the NSW Veteran Golfers for their Annual Week of Golf on the Island – they come from all over the State, with many interstate travellers returning – check out some of their home Clubs below. It wouldn’t be a Vets week at Nambucca without some rain, and fortunately, this only occurred on Tuesday morning, with minimal effect on the Tournament. Our 140 players have filled the Caravan Parks and most other accommodation houses, and were seen enjoying many of the town’s restaurants in the evenings. Many thanks to our major sponsors: Joanne & Tony from Foreshore Caravan Park, Nambucca RSL Club, Nambucca Beach Holiday Park, Watson’s Leisure Centre (Coffs Harbour), Golden Sands Tavern & Newspower (Nambucca Newsagency).

Monday opened the week with an “Irish” Team Stableford sponsored by Foreshore Caravan Park. The team of Jackie & Gary Wheeler (Kiama) & Margaret & Gordon Whitby (Tallebudgera) came in with 90 points to win from Henry Kubacki (Tully Park), Brendan Otto (Coolangatta), Kerry Bullen (Murwillumbah) & Charles Argent (Kurri Kurri) on 89 points, and 2nd Runner’s up were Christine & Guy Yeldham (Sanctuary Cove), Stephen Foster (Moree) & Peter Westcott (North Ryde) with 87 points.

Tuesday & Thursday were Single Stableford events, with the 36 Holes forming the Competition for the NSW VGA Shield & Ian Vidler Memorial Trophy. Lance Pedrana (16) from Maclean won the Mens Shield with 73 points from Alan Lewis (32) from Cromer 72 points. John Bowron (Everglades) won Gross 55 from Steven James (Kew) 51. The Women’s Shield was won by Cathy Harrison (32) from Bundaberg with 68 points on countback from Sharon Carberry (11) from Ballina. Julie Berg (Ballina) won Gross 33 from Maree Ciavarella (Rich River) 24 c/b. The Men’s Tuesday round was won by Peter Taylor (16-Mullumbimby) with 39 points from Gregory Doolan (19-Gainsborough) 37 points and Paul Atkins (11-Gainsborough). Thursday was won by Alfred Buckley (12-Singleton) with 38 points from Garry Stafford (15-Heidelberg) 36 points & Robert Hamilton (10-Belmont) 34 points c/b. The Ladies Tuesday round was won by Jeannie Doolan (24-Gainsborough) with 37 points from Gabriella Catanzariti (22-Shelly Beach) 36 and Dianne Mayo (23-Coffs Harbour). Special mention of Trish Melnik who “aced” the106 meter 13th Hole. Thursday’s round was won by Annie Waters (24 -Armidale) with 36 points from Rhoda Pedrana (20) 31 on c/b from Trish Melnik (24-Everglades).

Friday’s concluding event was a 4BBB Medley Stableford, sponsored by Nambucca RSL Club. Winning with 48 points were Penny & Eric Hudson (Leeton), from Paul Heenan (Carbrook) & Danny Lloyd (Kew) 47 points on c/b from Gabrielle & Paul Brabender (Heidelberg).

On Wednesday we had a Medley Stableford event for Members & Visitors sponsored by McGrath Real Estate. Club Historian, Michael Post won Division 1 (0 to 17) with 40 points from Ashton Herbert (13) 38 points. Division 2 (18 to 25) winner was Gary Laing (23) with 37 points on c/b from Keith Elphick (22). Lillian Lukins (35) won Division 3 (26 to 45) with 36 points on c/b from Narelle Delaney (32). The Ball Rundown to 23 points. Mark Blake won the “Ecomist” loaded Stubby Holder for the longest putt on 2, other NTP’s with some close shots to Stephen McNeil on 5 (72cms), Greg McCoy on 7 (61cms), Michael Post on 8, Greg Smith on 13 for the “Pizza This” voucher (37cms) and on 15, and Daryl Wall Won the Pro Pin Jackpot on 18 (about 2.5 meters).

Saturday’s event was a Medley 2 Person Ambrose and Keno Qualifier, sponsored by McGrath Real Estate. Neil Duffus & Stephen Carr playing off 6.5 combined to score 61.5 points to win on c/b from Stephen Doherty & Andrew Mackinnon (9.5). John Morgan & Peter Thompson (7.75) next best with 62.5 on c/b from Matthew Gittoes & Jason Rolff (9.5) who started their round with a Birdie and an Eagle! The Ball Rundown to 64.5 on c/b. Jason Rolff canned the longest putt on 2, other NTP’s to Stephen Doherty on 5, Robert Coneybeare on 7 (1.25m),Drew Glasson on 8 (2.1m), Clyde Johnston inherited the “Pizza This” voucher on 13, Phillip Frost got Stu’s ball on 15 & David McBaron won the Pro Pin Jackpot with 137 cms.

Finally, on Sunday, we played our own “Skins Knockout” Final, sponsored by Christian Knight – Walter Bortoletto (25), Robert Coneybeare (17), Gary Laing (22) & Alvin Rapley (35) made it through their respective semi-finals. Afer some very nervous Tee shots on the first hole, the combatants settled down somewhat. As they approached the 9th Hole, with 5 skins on offer, it was obvious that “putting for dough” was taking it’s toll on their nerves. The back 9 holes got even more nerve racking with 7 skins on offer by the 16th. With a hefty haul of 13 skins in the bag, Gary Laing was a clear winner for 2023.

We are hosting our inaugural “Handiskins” Competition commencing 22nd July, and encourage members of all handicap abilities to register at the Bar for this exciting format of handicap Stableford play – as you can see from above, higher handicappers are well in contention! Just ask Ray or myself for your invitation & information pack.

By Geoffrey McCANN