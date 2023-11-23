Nambucca Heads Island Golf Club



FOR THE WEEK ENDING SUNDAY 19TH NOVEMBER 2023.

Plenty of golf on the Island last week, culminating in Presentation of Annual Trophies on Saturday, and the Handiskiuns Final playoff, following the Club AGM on Sunday. This weeks featured sponsor was Macksville Mitre 10 – thank you!

Good scores from two of our low markers in Tuesday’s Medley Stableford won by Daryl Wall (11) with 39 points from Kai Burkinshaw (4) with 38 points. Other good scores from Warwick Lean 37 & Andrew Johnston 36, the Ball Rundown to 33 points on c/b. NTP’s to Alex Geddes (Coffs Harbouur) on 5, Kai Burkinshaw on 7, Andrew Johnston on 8, Gary Rumble got very close on 13 (92cms) to win the “Pizza This” voucher and again on 15 (85cms) for Stu’s ball, and James McIlveen was close on 18 (140cms) to win the Pro Pin Jackpot.

The Ladies played a Single Stableford for their “Pink Day” Breast Cancer Charity event, raising over $500 from the day. Sue Brooks (12) won Division 1 (0 to 23) with 41 points from Joanna Long (16) 36 points. Jenny Thorne (25) won Division 2 (24 to 30) with 34 points from Coral McCann (26) 33 points. Gillian Anderson (32) won Division 3 (31 to 45) with 35 points on c/b from Suzanne O’Donnell. The Ball run-down to 31 points on c/b. NTP’s to Heather Gray, Donna Easey & Wendy Avery on 5, Joanna Long won the “Pizza This” voucher on 13, and Susan Barnett won the Pro Pin Jackpot on 18.

A cracker score from Glen Crowe (13) to win Division 1 (0 to 17) in Thursday’s Medley Stableford with 45 points, to win from Daryl Wall (10) with 39 points. Jo Evans (26) from Brighton Lakes won Division 2 (18 to 45) with 41 points from Gregory Lucas (26) with 35 points. The Ball Rundown to 33 points on c/b. The “Ecomist” longest putt on 2 won by Murray Ingram, other NTP’s to Stephen McNeil on 5 (58cms), Hans Jansen on 7, Kai Burkinshaw on 8, Bradley Wilkes got the “Pizza This” voucher on 13, Peter Miller won Stu’s ball on 15, and John Hopkins was very pleased to collect the Pro Pin Jackpot on 18 with 139cms.

A Medley Stableford shotgun start for Presentation Day. Garry Johnstone (16) won Division 1 (0 to 18) with 41 points from President Geoff Harris (18) 39 points. Division 2 (19 to 45) winner was Lee Fewings (33) with 39 points from Paul Edwards (20) visiting from Balgowlah to run the Handiskins Final next day with 37 points. The Ball Rundown to 30 points on c/b. The “Ecomist” Longest Putt on 2 went to Stuart Hughes, other NTP’s to Colin Wormleaton on 5 (134cms), Steve Frost on 7, Geoff Harris on 8 (163cms), Gregory McCoy won the “Pizza This” voucher on 13, Ross Morpuss got Stu’s ball on 15 & Carey Johnson collected the Pro Pin Jackpot on 18.

Our inaugural Handiskins final was played on Sunday morning, the finalists being Dennis Ashton, Neil Duffus, Murray Ingram and Troy Herbert competing for a Prize Pool of $1,200. There were a lot of missed opportunities, allowing quite a few holes to be Jackpotted – it wasn’t so much that the others played badly, but it was Dennis that was able to make the most of the opportunites, and he won the majority of the Skins on offer. Neil was runner up, then Murray and Troy. Full results on Notice Board. Thank you to all our members who entered, and contributed to the success of this new Tournament- see you all again for nest year’s event.

The final round of the “Island Challenge” will take place on Tuesday 28th November – Colin Habgood is current leader on 345, with Steve Carr biting at his heels only 3 shots away in the race for the ultimate prize of a “Drive, Stay & Play” package to Cypress Lakes Golf Resort – should be an exciting finish!

Our “Xmas Mixed” Open 4BBB Medley Stableford Island Sunday is on Sunday 3rd December, with a Shotgun start at 10.30am. This is our last Mixed for the year, players are asked to dress in “Chrissy” attire, and bring a Kris Kringle gift not exceed $10 value. Our major sponsor, “A Pizza This, A Pizza That” will be providing a complimentary selection of delicious pizzas to enjoy at the conclusiuon, while we await the arrival of Santa.

Nominations are now open for position of Club Captain for 2024 – please submit your expression of interest to General Manager, no later than 30/11/2023.

See you on the Island.

By Geoffrey McCANN