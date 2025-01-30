Nambucca Heads Island Golf Club



LYNDEE Thomas swooped back to base like a homing pigeon to win a nail-shredder at the Nambucca Heads Island Golf Course.

The 18-marker had a troubled start in the women’s stableford competition on Wednesday, 22 January, with not so magnificent sevens on the par five second and fourth holes.

Thomas steadied with an eight-hole stretch on the bogey train from the fifth, before nailing four pars over the final six to return 35 points to win Div 1.

The victory was determined only on countback from Kerrie Eichorn (9 handicap) who had 40 off the stick on each of the nines.

“I was determined to get on the green on the last but the ball had other thoughts and went into the creek and out of bounds,” Thomas said.

A dual member at Nambucca and Urunga, the school teacher has been making the most of the opportunity to play mid-week over the summer break.

“Nambucca is a beautiful course and it’s always challenging. On Wednesday the girls introduced me to the possum in its hidey-hole between the 12th and 14th,” she said.

Bowraville’s Marilyn McNally (26) scooted to 39 points to take Div 2 from Nambucca’s Fiona Chaffey on 37.

Deidre Fletcher nailed the nearest the pin on the 5th and Judith Boyle the Pro Pin on the last for a $34 pay day.

Club champion Troy Herbert (4) had one under par round the back on his way to 38 points to win Div 1 in the Soulitude Health medley stableford on Saturday, 25 January, from Rick Heywood (9) on 37.

Hans Jensen (22) had the best round of the day with 40 points to edge Scott Burley (17) on 37 in Div 2, while David Wilson (24) had 39 points to salute in Div 3 from Lyall Gregory (27) on 38.

Jason Rolff won the Ecomist longest putt on the first while former club treasurer Andrew Johnston was ledger-like in recording that his ball was 4 millimetres from the cup to take the 5th.

Other pins went to Nathaniel Beverley on 7, Heywood on 8, Thomas Wattison on 13 and Daniel Wassens on 15.

Paul Ryan – whose handicap has become somewhat lesser in recent months – found a wry smile to pocket $120 in the Pro Pin on 18.

On Thursday, 23 January, Club Captain Ray Guiana (27) went full grunt mode with 43 points – easily the best of the day – to win Div 3 of the Soulitude Health medley stableford.

A tangle with the mangroves on the 6th and helpful discussions with his playing partners in ball location didn’t derail a superb sub-90 round off the bat including pars on 5, 13 and 18.

Jo Evans (26) from Brighton Lakes finished runner-up with 37.

Peter Farrell (6) with 40 points including a bird on 7 edged Ian MacKay on 39 to take Div 1. John Buganey (23) smashed with 42 points to best Hans Jansen (23) with 41 points in Div 2.

Andrew Bagust got the putt from afar on the first to win the Ecomist voucher, while Paddy Byrne took the pin on 5, Steve Frost on 7, Bagust on 8, Dave Bartos on 13, Geoff Brooks on 15 and Malcolm McGoldrick plugged into the Pro Pin for $90 on the last.

On Tuesday, 23 January, Nambucca’s Glenys Thompson (15) wowed with 38 gross around the back to notch 40 points and win Div 1 in the Soulitude Health stableford.

Sweet-swinging Stuart Johnston (9) was runner-up with 39 in a round which included 12 pars and nothing worse than a bogey.

Heath Blain (26) claimed Div 2 with 37 points from Gary Rumble (27) on 34.

Blain missed the jump at the start with eights on the first two but conjured a birdie three on the dangerous 17th.

Pins went to Coffs Harbour’s Adam Nightingale on 5, Ashton Herbert on 7, Peter Shepherd on 8, Bonville’s Adrienne Smith on 13, Thomas Wattison on 15 and Safety Beach’s Matthew Neal on the last for the $60 Pro Pin.

A monster week on The Island wound up with near 100 players facing the starter on Australia Day in a fun four person NIV Golf ambrose medley stableford.

Inspired by the keep it casual breakaway LIV Golf pro tour, the inaugural event included a party hole and clubhouse beats by rising enterainment star Dylan Wigley.

Meanwhile, Coffs Harbour’s Harry McMillan who cut his teeth behind the counter at the Nambucca Pro Shop has boxed a rare accolade.

Now an assistant professional at Sydney’s vaunted The Lakes Golf Club, McMillan has been crowned the the 2024 PGA of Australia Associate of the Year after completing the Membership Pathway Program.

While he hopes to move into golf club management roles, McMillan first wants to scratch the itch of seeing whether he can play on Tour.

To that end he will line up at the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia Qualifying School in April.

Catchya on The Island if the river doesn’t grab you first.

By Chris KNIGHT

