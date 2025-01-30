Business Showcase: M&H Mechanical & 4WD – Your local automotive experts



LOCATED in Laurieton, M&H Mechanical & 4WD is your trusted local service provider for all things automotive including repairs, servicing, diagnostic, 4WD needs and diesel tuning.

Owned and operated by Mat and Hayley, this family-run business has earned a stellar reputation for their high-quality work and dedication to customer satisfaction.

With years of experience in the automotive industry, Mat and the team offer a wide range of services, from routine car maintenance to complex 4WD repairs and modifications while specialising in diagnostic repairs.

Whether you need logbook servicing, suspension work, brake repairs, or custom 4WD upgrades, M&H Mechanical & 4WD has the expertise and equipment to get the job done right.

Did you know they have recently purchased a Dyno for diesel vehicle tuning?

Their focus on honesty and transparency ensures that every customer receives clear communication and fair pricing. Mat and the team take the time to explain the work required, giving you peace of mind that your vehicle is in safe hands.

With a passion for cars and 4WDs, M&H Mechanical & 4WD has become a trusted part of the Laurieton community. Visit them today for reliable, professional service that you can count on every time.