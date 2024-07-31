Nambucca Roosters host Old Boys Day and Women in League Round



THE Nambucca Roosters will host the Coffs Harbour Comets at Coronation Park this Sunday, 4 August.

The fixture will be the Roosters’ Women in League Round and will also serve as the longstanding football club’s Old Boys Day.

The Roosters head into the game on the back of two shock losses that were at odds with a winning streak that seemed set to take them through the whole season.

The Comets will travel south to the Nambucca Valley eager to redeem themselves with the memory of their last meeting still stinging somewhat.

On that occasion the Roosters took out the game 6-50.

However, with a return to form needed by the Roosters this weekend, Coach Warwick Jones will be heading into this game with an understandable amount of apprehension.

The Women in League Round serves to honour the crucial roles that women play at every level of the rugby league community – whether it be as a player, game official, committee representative, club volunteer, mum, sister or partner.

“For us this round is to acknowledge the importance of women in this sport,” Nambucca Roosters RLFC President Peter Bellden told News Of The Area.

“Without them we would have nothing and now they are more prominent in rugby league than ever before.”

All ladies who come to Coronation Park on Sunday will have the chance to win a lucky door prize, receive a free drink and have access to a special ladies marquee with snacks provided throughout the afternoon.

As the Roosters are also making this fixture their Old Boys Day, they are expecting many of what are affectionately referred to as NOBs, or Nambucca Old Boys, to show up at Coronation Park and motivate the current players while reflecting on their own glory days with the club.

With the Roosters having such a strong season many of the NOBs are hopeful of a grand final berth for their club and, with the exception of the last two games played, indications are that their expectations are realistic.

The action begins at 12 noon when the U18s take to the field, the Reserve Grade Fixture is at 1:20 pm and the Firsts kick off at 2:45 pm.

By Mick BIRTLES