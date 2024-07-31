Lake Cathie-Bonny Hills Raiders deliver big in last home game of season



THE Lake Cathie-Bonny Hills Raiders under 18s delivered a resounding win in their last home game of the season at the ‘Sandpit’, overpowering the Taree City Bulls 28-4.

The Raiders looked dangerous from the outset, with Adam Drewitt running straight through the middle of the Bulls defensive line to score the first try of the match in the opening minutes.

A successful Cohen Model kick added two extra points, giving the Raiders an early lead 6-0 lead.

Building on their momentum, the Raiders extended their lead with a second try, thanks to the quick hands of Tayte Gibson who set up Max Eggert to score in the corner.

Gibson then added the extra points with a successful conversion, further extending the Raiders’ lead to 12-0.

However, just before halftime, Kyron Donovan managed to break through the Raiders defence with a great individual effort to score a crucial try for Taree.

An unsuccessful conversion meant the teams headed into the sheds with the score 12-4.

The Raiders wasted no time getting going in the second stanza.

Max Eggert replicated his first half performance, scoring his second try for the Raiders and boosting their lead to 16-4.

Tayte Gibson continued to shine for the Raiders, dominating play and solidifying his team’s lead with a brilliant individual try.

With the Raiders now leading 20-4, Aydin Rae added to the tally with a well-deserved try, before Gibson came through again with a successful conversion, handing his side a 22 point lead.

As the game drew to a close, the Raiders secured a penalty.

Team captain Tayte Gibson handled the kick, adding another two points to the Raiders total and sealing the victory with a final score of 28-4.

Raiders assistant coach Matt Model told NOTA, “It was great to see the boys bounce back after a loss yesterday in some pretty tough conditions at Old Bar.

“The boys really stuck it to Taree and were well deserving of the two points.”

Model reserved special praise for Tayte Gibson, who was named Man of the Match.

“He had his hands in a couple of try assists as well as scoring his own try in the corner,” Model said.

Gibson, the team’s captain, was impressed with the side’s efforts, especially coming off a loss the day prior.

“Taree Bulls are always tough competition and I knew we would have to work extremely hard if we wanted the win,” he said.

“I thought the boys may have been tired today after yesterday’s game but they all lifted and went to another level.

“We are normally strong starters but have trouble maintaining our consistency.

“But today our finish was just as forceful as our beginning.”

With finals only just around the corner the win moves the Raiders into second place on the ladder, sitting just behind the Port Macquarie Sharks.

By Kim AMBROSE

