Saints tame Tigers in lead-up to finals

THE Sawtell/Toormina Saints had a dominant afternoon in the lead-up to the AFL North Coast finals series.

They tamed the Grafton Tigers by 113 points in a 21.10 (136) to 3.5 (23) demolition job at Richardson Park.

The Saints made a great start at home, kicking a goal in the opening minute and taking a 20-6 lead into the first break.

The Tigers started the second quarter strongly but couldn’t put the pressure on the scoreboard as the Saints’ solid defence withstood their forward 50 entries.

The home side then turned the match on its head with repeat forward 50 entries of their own leaving the Tigers unable to stop the onslaught of goals.

The Saints’ beautiful attacking footy and their fast, direct entry into the forward 50, resulted in a seven goal second quarter and a 63-9 halftime lead, which proved unassailable.

The Saints continued their dominance in the second half, winning it 73-14.

Saints deputy vice-captain Brandon Cox kicked four goals for the Saints, as did Darcy Brown.

Saints player-coach Brandt Lee was most pleased with the entire four quarter effort from his side.

“I don’t think it was the 100-point win that pleased me the most, it was the way we were able to perfect our game plan for four quarters, and just keep our head screwed on, everyone knowing their role and playing their role,” he said.

“The effort was there, tackling pressure was there, it’s really all coming together at the right time.”

The Saints end their home and away season with the tough task of travelling to take on ladder leaders the Port Macquarie Magpies this weekend.

“It’s a big task down in Port Macquarie, which we are well aware of, and it’s about testing ourselves against good quality opposition.

“It’s going to have a bit of a finals feel.”

By Aiden BURGESS