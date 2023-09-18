Nelson Bay FC on brink of rare premiership-championship double in Newcastle Football Zone League 2 Reserve Grade trophy decider

ALL roads lead to Myers Park this Saturday where Nelson Bay FC and Cooks Hill United bid for championship honours in the Newcastle Football Zone League 2 reserve grade competition.

The scene is set for a bumper clash between two quality teams that have proved the benchmark with spirited performances throughout the 2023 season.

Craig Watling’s experienced Nelson Bay outfit go into the trophy decider brimming with confidence and holding a vital edge after impressive wins over the ‘Cookers’ in the preliminary rounds.

A fortnight ago the Bay warriors posted a 3-1 triumph over their rivals to advance to the Grand Final with Cooks Hill booking a berth after tipping out Southern United 1-0 last weekend.

Head Coach Watling told News Of The Area that he anticipates “a tough clash against a strong Cooks Hill line up”.

“The Cookers conceded only nine goals in this year’s competition – and eight were against us,” a wary Watling revealed.

“We will need to produce our best to stave off a huge challenge from a side we have a lot of respect for,” he said.

Nelson Bay’s depth in the senior ranks was evident this season with the club’s first grade mens team reaching the finals and bowing out after a 2-1 loss to Greta.

“The team underwent a rebuild but finished strongly to qualify for the big end-of-season matches that augurs well for the future,” the respected club stalwart added.

For the astute Watling a victory in the championship Grand Final will ice a memorable campaign for his well-drilled Reserve Grade squad.

The team won sixteen and drew one of their eighteen matches, suffering just one loss in claiming the minor premiership title.

“That was against Kurri in the opening round with the side proving a model of consistency for the remainder of the campaign,” he stated.

Nelson Bay have fielded a quality squad of 30 players with strength across the park.

Boasting a potent strike force led by marksmen Kean Thomas, Steve O’Dea and Tye Marone, the Bay men have banged in 80 goals.

Just as impressive has been the team’s creativity in the midfield led by sixteen-year-old rookie Zain Hasssan with experienced sweeper and club stalwart John Graham and goalkeeper Chad Watling the mainstays in defence.

Cooks Hill are always a tough nut to crack with centre backs Andrew Kemmis, Hugo van Haren and Joel van Haren a pillar of strength at the back this season.

Club officials hope to rush Hugo back into the fold from suspension and boast key players in central midfielder Declan O’Donnell, striker Jake North and English import Alec Geelan.

O’Donnell proved the hero in the Cookers’ victory over Southern United – grabbing the match winner with a rocket half volley from 30 metres out.

