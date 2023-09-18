Tea Gardens Men’s Bowling Club

SEPTEMBER 13

The Tea Gardens Veterinary Hospital has kindly sponsored bowls at our Club for this week.

It was a fine day for bowls with 43 bowlers on the grass green with the synthetic r being reserved for the Mid-week Three x Three Pennant competition

The morning game was won by Graeme Watkins, Terry Munright and Ron Webster with the result determined by the Lowest winning margin, and they had a margin of 1.

In contrast, the afternoon game was decided by the Highest winning margin and with a margin of 17 Rick Islaub, John Moore and John Slater were the winners.

The Garden Eatery voucher was won by Gary Porter.

Our thanks to the Garden Eatery for sponsoring this voucher.

I must mention the feats of our Three X Three side in this mid-week competition after three rounds.

So far, they remain undefeated accounting for Raymond Terrace 69-55, Karuah 59-38, and New Lambton 69-41.

The format for this competition is that as soon as a side loses two matches they are eliminated.

16 Sept

For some years now the Tea Gardens Country Club have been supporting the “Start in Life Foundation” sponsoring local disadvantage students with their education.

They started out in Tea Gardens Primary School, and it is amazing to read that one of the three original pupils is studying a Certificate 111 Course in Agriculture whilst another is at university studying a Bachelor of Business degree.

A third pupil has just commenced Year 10 and is looking forward to a bright future in Civil and Environmental Engineering.

Both the Men’s and Women’s Bowling Clubs combined today with a charity bowls day with the proceeds being donated to the Start in Life Foundation.

Carolyn Fredericks, Vic Garlick, Terry Munright and Allan Rhodes won the bowls competition whilst Peter Campbell was awarded “man-of-match.

A big tribute to all those involved in making the day a remarkable success, especially the Country Club for their community involvement.

At the time of writing, the amount raise exceeded $2,000.

In other news.

The draw has been completed for the Club Minor Pairs Competition with Round 1 commencing on Saturday 23 September and Round 2, Sunday 24 September.

In conjunction with the Minor Pairs, a game of mixed triples is scheduled for the 23 September,12.30pm for a 1pm start.

Expressions of interest for both the Open Gender Pennants, played on Saturdays from late February, and Men’s pennants, played mid-week from late February, are still open.

By John SLATER