New $2.6 million sports amenities building opens at Yulong Oval Medowie



A BRAND new and state-of-the-art amenities building has been officially opened at Yulong Oval, Medowie.

Designed in consultation with Port Hunter Touch Football, Medowie Football Club, and Medowie Cricket Club, the $2.6 million facility features modern amenities to cater to the growing needs of these local sporting groups.



Councillor (Cr) Chris Doohan is passionate about ensuring there are facilities available to keep the community active.

“With new unisex toilets, an accessible toilet, change rooms, a kiosk, storage, and a dedicated space for referees and first aid, the new amenities building will support increased participation in sports for both men and women,” Cr Doohan said.

Councillor Jason Wells, a strong advocate for youth sports development, called the new facility a game-changer for Medowie.

“Being involved in local sport in Medowie myself, I know how valuable a facility like this is – it’s a huge win for the entire community,” Cr Wells said.

Medowie Football Club President Eric Dorn shared the club’s excitement about the new building.

“We’re thrilled to have these upgraded facilities for our members and the community,” Mr Dorn said.

“With these new amenities, we look forward to hosting even larger local and state-wide sporting carnivals,” he added.

The project was possible thanks to funding from the NSW Government’s Regional Sport Facility Fund, NSW Club Grant scheme, Stronger Communities Fund, and developer contributions.