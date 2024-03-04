New Karuah town logo to be selected



PROGRESS is underway on the selection of a town logo for Karuah, with a staggering 27 design concepts now being floated for community feedback.

The eventual new logo will become an integral part of the upcoming new town website, an initiative of the Karuah Progress Association (KPA), which will support the development and marketing of the town locally, and to the wider community.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“Last year, the Karuah Progress Association put out the call for locals to submit ideas and themes, and the community responded with dozens of concepts, returned from school students and the general community,” KPA President Breanna Landwehr told NOTA.

“The Progress Association is now seeking support back from our community to help shortlist the design concepts shared.”

While none of the 27 designs is necessarily ‘the one’, the idea behind the vote is to see what visualisations strike locals as representative of their town, much like the Opera House or Harbour Bridge do for Sydney-siders when marketing to the rest of the world.

There is already considerable overlap in many of the submitted designs, with key and common concepts like the Karuah River, the town’s famous bridge and oysters, certain cetaceans, as well as several nods to the Indigenous heritage of the town and its surrounding area.

Some of the design concepts were submitted with explanatory text, and all can be viewed at the online voting form at https://forms.office.com/r/H0TLBviPPX.

“Knowing many are from children, please be kind, but tell us which ones you like, by ranking them from low (1) to high (10) and what elements and slogans stand out,” KPA’s Marion Brown explained.

“To protect the identities of children and the community, names have been removed.

“KPA will engage a professional designer, who will incorporate several ideas from the most popular design concepts into a singular logo that best represents our town, and the people who live here.”

By Thomas O’KEEFE

